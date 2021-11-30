NBAS event: The road forward for the Maritime industry after COP26

The Norwegian Business Association Singapore invites you to join their upcoming webinar entitled ‘The road forward for the Maritime industry after COP26’ on 13 December.

More about the event, NBAS writes:

What actions must the maritime industry take to meet its responsibility to contribute to a sustainable future? What are the business opportunities within the green shift? How can Singapore and Norway cooperate to develop sustainable and commercially viable solutions in the maritime sector? In essence, what is the road forward for the Maritime industry?

COP26 and the discussion taken in MEPC 77 document that the maritime industry has a huge task ahead. Therefore, The Norwegian Business Association Singapore (NBAS), the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, and Innovation Norway have gathered a great panel to point out the road forward for the Maritime industry. The event is also a build-up to our partner NorShipping’s action-oriented conference from 10-13 January 2022.

Initially, the Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Esben Poulsson, will address the strategic issues for the maritime industry’s efforts to contribute to a sustainable and equitable future. ICS comes fresh from hosting a big event at COP 26 in Glasgow. Hence, they have the finger on the pulse on the development in the maritime industry.

Action to build on

Two participants will bring concrete action to the conversation: Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation, located in Singapore, and Regional Manager for DNV, Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria.

Lynn will share how fostering collaboration across the maritime industry can help accelerate the deployment of scalable low-carbon technologies.

Similarly, Cristina will focus on the Green Shipping Programme (GSP). This is a Norwegian public-private partnership, working towards establishing the world’s most efficient and environmentally friendly shipping.

Dr. Per Christer Lund from Innovation Norway Singapore will moderate the discussion. Per Christer has longstanding experience in facilitating technology development, research, and academic cooperation between Norway and Southeast Asia.

NBAS’ President Leonard Stornes, Ambassador H.E Eivind S. Homme, and director of Innovation Norway Singapore, Paul Kastmann, will hold the opening remarks.

Find more information and sign up here