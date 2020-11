Norwegian Business Association Singapore invites to the upcoming NBAS special insight panel “Decarbonization”.

Hosted in collaboration with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore – MPA, sponsored by the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, and DNV GL.

Join us on the 19th of November, 3-4pm SGT for an exciting the main challenges facing shipping, and what we need to do to prepare to start on a decarbonization pathway.

Sign up today, and tag a friend.