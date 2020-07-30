The Norwegian Business Association Singapore invites Fintech fans to join their Webminar on 13 August 2020

The Norwegian Business Association Singapore invites Fintech fans to join their upcoming Webminar event on 13 August 2020. The invitation said:

NBAS would like to invite you to our upcoming webinar on Super Apps – The Future of FinTech, sponsored by DNB

Check out our incredible panel, and join us on the 13th of August, for an exciting discussion where we will be addressing topics such as: What are Super Apps? What is the connection between FinTech and Super Apps? Why are Super Apps so successful in Asia, and what is the potential future for Super Apps in Norway?

Please invite a colleague or a friend! We hope to see you there.

To reserve your spot and more information please read here