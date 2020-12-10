NBAS shared thank you note from Special Christmas Lunch

The Norwegian Business Association Singapore released on 8 December 2020 a thank you note from the Special Christmas Lunch that said:

“So incredibly grateful to all the members that participated in our special Christmas lunch last Friday! 9 tables at 9 different restaurants, and 45 member representatives, including corporate, individual, board members and NBAS volunteers! It was so wonderful to see members and colleagues again, and some of us even met for the first time We hope you enjoyed it, we certainly did!”

“We would also like to thank our wonderful sponsors, who filled an entire goodie bag with presents.”

“Last but not least, we would like to thank the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore for their sponsorship and support towards our Christmas Lunch. A big thank you to all sponsors!”

Stay tuned on the NBAS website for upcoming events in the new year.