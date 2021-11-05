Pongsatorn Chanwong on his current role as Consultant at Business Sweden Thailand

In a recent post, the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok spoke to Pongsatorn Chanwong who is currently working as a Consultant at Business Sweden Thailand, including Myanmar, Cambodia & Lao PDR.

Pongsatorn Chanwong explains that his main responsibility is to support Swedish companies in the areas of sales acceleration, market expansion as well as supporting governmental projects that promote collaboration with local governments regarding Swedish innovation and values.

“The scope of the work is quite broad, which makes working with Business Sweden exciting and intriguing for me,” Pongsatorn Chanwong says.

Pongsatorn Chanwong is from Thailand but was fortunate enough to receive the Lund University Global Scholarship to study his master’s degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Lund University, School of Economics and Management in Sweden.

“It was my first time outside of Asia. Therefore, it certainly was an eye-opening experience. The experience contributed significantly to the way I lead my life these days. I definitely see the world through a more refined lens now,” Pongsatorn Chanwong says.