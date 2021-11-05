Iceland and Thailand’s retirement systems are the best and worst in Global Rankings

It is always a good idea to do some research before deciding where to retire as different countries have completely different retirement systems. One place to look might be the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index 2021 (MCGPI) which benchmarks 43 retirement income systems around the world, highlighting strengths and weaknesses.

This year’s MCGPI Index ranks Iceland’s retirement system as the best while Thailand’s retirement system ranks as the worst out of the 43 countries.

The index is a joint research project sponsored by Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute, the Monash Centre for Financial Studies, and asset management firm Mercer. The index uses three sub-indices including adequacy, sustainability, and integrity, to measure each retirement income system against more than 50 indicators.

According to the index, Iceland’s retirement system scored a total of 84.2 overall while Thailand’s retirement system only scored 40.6.

The Index shows that the Nordic countries have some of the best retirement systems compared to Asian countries with Denmark scoring a total of 82.0 overall, Norway 75.2 overall, Finland 73.3 overall while Sweden scored 72.9 overall.

Singapore ranked highest in Asia with a score of 70.7 followed by Hong Kong SAR with 61.8 overall. Malaysia scored 59.6 overall, China 55.1, Taiwan 51.8, Indonesia 50.4 followed by the Philippines which scored 42.7 overall.

Read the full report here