SAS hit by hackers

Scandinavian airline, SAS, announced they were hit by a cyber-attack February 14. The company urged customers to refrain from using the app that accordingly had been compromised. Later the airline said it had fixed the problem.

News reports said, the attack paralyzed the airlines website, that was down for a while on Tuesday, while customer information were leaked from the airlines app.

“We aren’t able to say a lot more right now as we are right in the attack,” Karin Nyman, head of press at SAS, told Reuters.

Earlier, she told the national news agency TT, that there was a risk of getting incorrect information when logging onto the app. She then urged customers to refrain from using it.

According to TT, customers who tried to log into the SAS app were logged onto the wrong accounts and had access to personal details of other people.

Various Swedish companies and organizations have recently been hit by alleged cyber-attacks.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sweden’s public television broadcaster, SVT was momentarily down due to an attack. According to SVT, a group called “Anonymous Sudan” took credit for the hack stating, that Swedish media would be attacked as a result of Quran burnings in Sweden.

Source: Channelnewsasia.com