Dane killed by gunfire in the Philippines

A 45-year-old Dane and his Filipino wife have been killed in the Philippines.

The couple were killed on a motorcycle on their way home from being questioned in a murder case.

Local media names the Dane as Tim Moerch. https://digicastnegros.com/2-suspects-in-slay-of-teves-foreigners-wife-shot-dead/

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms to the Danish newspaper, Ekstra Bladet, that the ministry is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to the family.

According to the newspaper, the Dane and his wife were hit by fatal shots while riding a motorcycle near Barangay Balugo Wednesday evening, February 8. They were later found dead on the side of the road.

According to the police, the couple were on their way home after being questioned and released in the unsolved murder case of a Filipino man by the name of Don Paulo Teves. Don Paulo Teves was found shot the day before the killing of the Dane and his wife.

The couple were, along with a third, suspected of having played undetermined roles in connection with the murder.

Philippine police have not yet arrested anyone for the couple’s murder.

Source: Ekstrabladet.dk