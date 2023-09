SAS has reopened its routes between Bangkok and Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo for the winter season.

To celebrate the occasion, the airline is offering special fares on one-way flights between Bangkok and the Scandinavian capitals, for a limited time period.

Bangkok – Stockholm: One-way from 2,845 SEK.

Bangkok – Copenhagen: One-way from 1,550 DKK.

Bangkok – Oslo: One-way from 2,765 NOK.

The tickets are available on sas.se, sas.dk and sas.no until September 7, 2023.

Source: sas.se