More post-war bombs discovered in Quang Tri Vietnam

299 old bombs from the Vietnam-American war were discovered by Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) and the RENEW project in Quang Tri province, Vietnam.

They were safely destroyed in An Mỹ Village, Gio Mỹ Commune, Gio Linh District in the central province of Quang Tri.

According to Vietnam News, this was the largest number of explosives discovered in a single day by the project this year.

Both the NPA and RENEW projects’ mission is to eliminate cluster munitions and make people’s lives safer by reducing accidents, injuries, and death caused by explosive war-time ordinance.

Source: https://vietnamnews.vn/society/1483372/nearly-300-war-time-explosives-found-in-quang-tri.html