Along with sharing the news that Thailand will allow some foreigners to pre-register for the covid vaccine, the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok notes that Sweden does not plan to provide vaccines for Swedes abroad.

The Embassy writes:

“Sweden does not plan to provide vaccines for Swedes abroad. At the moment there is no information that the Ministry of Social Affairs intends to vaccinate Swedes abroad.

“All residents of Sweden will be able to receive free vaccination in Sweden. If you are discharged from Sweden, you must register again to be able to receive public health care in Sweden”.

Moreover, the Embassy refers to the Swedish government site that states, “People living abroad who want to get vaccinated should contact local authorities and local health care where they live and examine for themselves the conditions that apply to get the vaccination that the country in question may recommend and offer, or require”.