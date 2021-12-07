Sweden supports children’s rights to a healthy environment in the ASEAN region

Sweden supports three United Nations agencies’ initiatives to help everyone in the ASEAN region protect and respect the rights of children to a healthy environment, the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok states.

The principles and guidance on Children’s Rights to a Healthy Environment in the ASEAN Region are developed by UNICEF, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the UN Environment Programme together with children and adult experts.

The Principles are the basic rules that everyone needs to follow to make sure that children can enjoy their rights to a healthy environment and the Policy Guidance gives directions for governments, businesses, communities, the media, and children on how to follow the Principles.

“Sweden is proud to have supported this initiative which will contribute to both a healthier future for the world’s children and to a more sustainable future for our planet and future generations,” the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok states.