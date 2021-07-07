Thailand to allow some foreigners to register for Covid-19 vaccine





According to the Department of Disease Control, foreigners in Thailand will soon be able to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand.

The Department of Disease Control states that the newly adapted service is intended to make it more convenient and secure for foreigners in Thailand to register. The new vaccine appointment method will be via booking in advance or “pre-registration” which is registration to express intention to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at one of the designated hospitals.

After registration, you must wait for the appointment confirmation from the hospital for the vaccine as per the proposed date and time.

As of today, the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines are available. The designated hospitals available for pre-registration include:

1. Phyathai 2 Hospital

Pre-registration: 12-16 July from 09.00-12.00 hours only (via phyathai2international.com)

Vaccination Period: 19-30 July 2021 (except weekends)

2. Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital(Directly contact the hospital)

Note: The operating hours to pre-register depend on each hospital.

The target groups are divided into two phases. The first phase (current phase) is for people 60 years old and above and people living with any of the following underlying diseases:

1. Severe Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRDs)

2. Coronary artery disease (CAD)

3. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) (5th stage)

4. Cerebrovascular disease

5. Cancer patients receiving chemotherapy

6. Diabetes

7. Obesity (weight > 100 kg or BMI > 35 kg/m²)

Diplomats, consular officers, and staff of international organizations on the nominative list proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be contacted by the Office of International Cooperation, Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, Thailand to coordinate vaccination services.

The next phase will be open for foreigners residing in Thailand under the age of 60 years old. For undocumented workers, please contact your employer for additional information.