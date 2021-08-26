Thai-Swed PITCH event promotes efforts in enhancing cooperation on sustainable development

The Thailand & Sweden Sustainable Development Forum 2021 aims at promoting the two countries’ efforts in enhancing cooperation on sustainable development.

‘The Thai-Swed PITCH – from green and inclusive development to business opportunities’ is organized by Royal Thai Embassy in Stockholm, together with the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok, Business Sweden, the National Innovation Agency of Thailand, and Thailand Management Association (TMA).

The business pitching event will take place Friday, 3 September 2021 from 13:30 to 18:40 Thailand time (08:30-13:40 Sweden time).

The event will be divided into two sessions, the first session covers businesses concerning forestry and agritech while the second session covers smart city and building development.

