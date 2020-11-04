On 2 November 2020 the Sweden Embassy in Thailand announced an information from the Visa Section. The opening and telephone hours starting 2 November, are as follows:
Opening hours
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 08.00 – 10.00 hrs. Wednesday closed.
Telephone hours
Monday – Thursday 13.30 – 15.00 hrs. and Friday 10.30 – 12.00 hrs.
International relations, Sweden, Thailand
Sweden Embassy Bangkok announced new operation hours
by 0 Comments• •
On 2 November 2020 the Sweden Embassy in Thailand announced an information from the Visa Section. The opening and telephone hours starting 2 November, are as follows: