Nordic embassies supports the world of diversity

On 18 May 2021 the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi released a statement to support #loveislove campaign, along with Nordic embassies in South East Asia to introduce the world to embrace power of diversity.The statement read:

Together with the UN in Vietnam, Norway joined in the celebration of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex-phobia & Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).
Norway respects diversity and inclusion. Noone should be left behind. Therefore we strongly encourage all states to step up their efforts in recognizing human rights for LGBTI people.

