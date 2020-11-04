Innovative fans are invite to Taiwan Expo 2020 Thailand on 4-6 Nov at Rosewood Bangkok

On 4 November 2020 at the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce‘s corporate member Rosewood Bangkok, a three-day B2B event is hosted to build valuable relationships between Taiwan and ASEAN.

The event is the second edition for Thailand with the pandemic challenge so the organizer decided for a semi-virtual expo, where guests are invite to visit, meet Thailand-Taiwan distributors, try innovative products from Taiwan while meeting Taiwan companies via virtual platforms.

Taiwan Expo 2020 runs from 4-6 November, from 10am – 5pm, at Rosewood Bangkok, in the luxury hotel’s 5th Floor Pavilion Ballroom, (BTS Ploenchit, Exit 1). Free-to-attend forums are being held online, with webinars that include discussions about AI, cybersecurity and smart transportation. Meanwhile, a virtual meeting function connects with exhibitors privately to encourage a greater online presence during COVID-19 times.

Mr. Max Chang, Director of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) said Highlights of this year’s event are five themed pavilions that demonstrate industries in which Taiwan excels and local partnerships and collaborations are being sought; offering a wealth of post-pandemic opportunities for Thai business leaders. These include Smart City & Industry 4.0; Taiwan Digital Commerce; Taiwan Healthcare; Taiwan Lifestyle; and Taiwan Tourism & Culture.

The Smart City & Industry 4.0 Pavilion displays real variety, from a fiber optical transceiver to tofu production machinery and cutting edge precision tools. Included is the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion which showcases over 100 award-winning products that have a seal of approval for innovation that is recognized worldwide.

The Taiwan Digital Commerce pavilion includes products as varied as a world-first in terms of room sanitization; a smart coffee roaster; a racing game; portable outdoor shower; micro-burner; and 24k gold face serum.

As part of the Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion, focus is on the current pandemic. The Taiwan Global Anti-Covid-19 Pavilion includes products such as an LED sanitizer with duster; thermal camera; hyper light disinfection robot; and automated nucleic acid analysis system. The wider remit extends to sharing experiences, working with thousands of companies, hospitals and organisations as well as revealing successful approaches to epidemics adopted in Taiwan. The aim is to provide information support to businesses during the crisis.

The Taiwan Tourism & Culture Pavilion exhibitors include the Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, listed as one of the best business hotels in Taipei. Meanwhile, Eventy is a personalised event butler and DMC that offers event planning solutions across the globe. Also included are travel agents and tour operators, a team-building and PR activities company, plus customised travel experiences. MEET TAIWAN exhibitors offer services and advice for MICE and incentive travel to Taiwan.

The Taiwan Lifestyle Pavilion incorporates Taiwan Textiles exhibitors as well as some interesting products at the Taiwan in Design Pavilion. These include a double-walled drinking glass, home décor that turns into DIY tools, a nightlight and an eco-leather wallet.

Future-focused business leaders in Thailand can attend Taiwan Expo 2020 by registering here. Join Taiwan Expo Online 2020 here.