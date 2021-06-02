Swedish Embassy in Bangkok and UNDP address human rights

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok released an update on its latest collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme. The update reads:

To promote business and human rights is a global priority for Sweden.

Swedish companies should act responsibly, for example by respecting human rights in all of their operations, in Sweden as well as abroad.

We are also proud to have inspired Thailand to establish their own National Action Plan for Business and Human Rights, in line with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Through our partnership with UNDP in Asia and the Pacific @undpasiapac and the European Union we also support the implementation of the UN Guiding Principles all over Asia.

One part of that is the Responsible Business and Human Rights Forum Asia, which starts today.

We are so excited to see so many actors come together to promote this important agenda. Because we know that increased respect for human rights in the world of work contributes to:

democratic development

reduced economic disparities

better conditions for women’s economic empowerment

The forum is streamed online in 12 languages, including Thai.

For more information and registration, please sign up here. Watch an introduction video here.