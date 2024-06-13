Swedish company’s games featured in illegal online casino

Games from the Swedish company Evolution have been found on a number of sites for illegal online casinos in Southeast Asia, according to an investigation of Swedish Radio News. Some of the casinos have ties to money laundering and fraud. Therefore, Evolution risks assisting criminal organisations by providing their games.

The games in question are roulette, baccarat and black jack. Swedish Radio News have obtained proof, that the games have been used by a number of online casinos that have been deemed illegal according to the local authorities as most Southeast Asian countries have outlawed gambling.

In late 2023 the Thai police obtained 34 million Swedish Crowns at a raid on two illegal online casino site. The money was partially obtained by exploiting elderly Thai people in cryptocurrency scams, but the website’s owners are also suspected of illegal gambling, fraud and money laundering. Further investigations revealed, that Evolution’s games were featured on the site.

Fifty other casino sites that use Evolution’s games were revealed in Cambodia. Evolution’s games have also been featured on a casino site in the Philippines. It is not illegal in the Philippines, but the specific casino had its license removed last autumn as it was suspected of cryptocurrency fraud.

The Thai authorities have urged Evolution to take more responsibility for their product and experts have told Swedish Radio News, that the company risks assisting the criminal organisations behind the sites.

Swedish Radio News did not get the permission to interview Evolution, but they said, that none of the sites mentioned, where customers of Evolution. Furthermore, they stated, that they vet their customers and the customers of their customers, but that there can be a long supply chain.

Source: Sverigesradio.se