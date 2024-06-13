Popular chili noodles forbidden in Denmark

Three kinds of very spice instant chili noodles from the South Korean brand Samyang have been forbidden in Denmark. The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration has deemed the noodles unsafe as they can cause acute poisoning. Therefore, consumers are advised to either discard or return the noodles, if they have already bought them.

The noodles contain high levels of capsaicin, which is an active component of chili peppers and can be harmful to children or for adults if they eat large amounts of it. Symptoms include burning and discomfort, nausea, vomiting and high blood pressure.

The noodles have been sold in supermarkets and specialty stores as well as online. They have become trendy on social media, as users, including children, challenge each other to eat the noodles, that are being marketed as “extremely spicy”.

The three kinds of noodles in question, are the “Samyang Buldak 3x Spicy & Hot Chicken, “Samyang Buldak 2x Spicy & Hot Chicken” and “Samyang Buldak Hot Chicken Stew”.

On social media, the ban has already received a mocking backlash as it promotes the stereotype of Scandinavians not being able to handle spice and only liking bland food. In Southeast Asia the spicy noodles can be bought in every convenience store and the Danish ban is met with confusion.

Source: TV2