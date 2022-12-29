Cambodia / General news / Thailand

Fire incident in Cambodia casino killed at least 10 people

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo of the incident by The Phnom Penh Post.

A fire incident in Cambodia’s Grand Diamond City casino located in Poipet province, on the Thai border, killed at least ten people and injured over thirty.

More than 400 people, most of them Thais, got stuck inside the casino, reported The Phnom Penh Post. 

Nhem Phoeng, chief of administration at the Poipet town hall revealed that most of the deceased were both Cambodian and Thai employees.

Also, he added that the injured ones were already sent to hospital in Aranyaprathet district of Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province.

The flame started to engulf the place a little before midnight of 28 December 2022 and had not been completely extinguished yet by the morning of 29 December.

Currently, the Cambodian authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Source: https://www.phnompenhpost.com/national/least-10-killed-poipet-casino-blaze

Related posts:

Dane caught gambling in Phuket Swedish man car burst into flame in Phuket

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *