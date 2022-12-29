Fire incident in Cambodia casino killed at least 10 people

A fire incident in Cambodia’s Grand Diamond City casino located in Poipet province, on the Thai border, killed at least ten people and injured over thirty.

More than 400 people, most of them Thais, got stuck inside the casino, reported The Phnom Penh Post.

Nhem Phoeng, chief of administration at the Poipet town hall revealed that most of the deceased were both Cambodian and Thai employees.

Also, he added that the injured ones were already sent to hospital in Aranyaprathet district of Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province.

The flame started to engulf the place a little before midnight of 28 December 2022 and had not been completely extinguished yet by the morning of 29 December.

Currently, the Cambodian authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

