A Danish national was among 11 people arrested in a raid on a gambling den on Koh Siray, east of Phuket Town, early Friday morning on July 29, 2022.

According to The Phuket News, all 11 people were taken to the Phuket police station and charged with illegal gambling. Apart from the Dane, one British national was also there along with one Cambodian. The rest of the people were Thais.

When the police arrived there were chips to the value of 2 million THB on the table.