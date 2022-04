The Swedish Honorary Consulate in Phuket will be closed all week due to Covid, the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok informs.

For any questions, Swedes in Phuket can contact the Embassy Monday – Thursday 2 pm-4 pm on phone number 02-263 72 99 or email the embassy at [email protected]

In addition to Sweden’s consulate in Phuket, Sweden has four other representations in Thailand. These representations include the Embassy in Bangkok and consulates in Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, and Pattaya.