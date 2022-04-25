Swedish honorary consulate opens in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Cambodian national Kim Tol Tan has been appointed as the consular officer for Sweden’s newly opened ‘honorary consulate’ in the capital city, Phnom Penh, on 22 April 2022.

At the launch, Tol Tan said she had been tasked with overseeing all affairs related to consulate works in Cambodia to assist her colleagues based in Thailand.

Although the Swedish government decided to close its embassy in Phnom Penh in November 2020 due to strategic changes, according to media sources, the Thailand-based ambassador said at the launch that the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs had prepared a new strategy in recent years, including modernizing consulate services and co-operation by promoting gender equality.