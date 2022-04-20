Ambassador Morten Paulsen discussed bilateral ties between Norway and Malaysia

On 18 April, Norway’s Ambassador to Malaysia Morten Paulsen had a successful meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dato’ Sri Saifuddin bin Abdullah.

The Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur notes that the Ambassador and the Foreign Minister exchanged views on ways to strengthen ties between the two nations as well as deepen existing collaboration, including regional & international issues of mutual concern.

“It was a pleasure to discuss the warm bilateral ties between Malaysia and Norway. Looking forward to continued good cooperation in the years to come,” the Embassy states.