Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar has announced how Swedish citizens living in Myanmar can participate in the elections in Sweden by voting at the Swedish honorary consulate in Yangon. The address is 130 (B) Than Lwin Rd, Bahan Township. Voting starts on Monday 27 and Wednesday 29 August 2020, 0900-1200.

To vote you need a valid ID. If you have your vote card, you take it with you, but you can vote with only valid ID as well.

For more information, please read here