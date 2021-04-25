Swedish software solutions for Indonesian gold mine

The Swedish technology company Hexagon will be delivering a multi-solution project at the Toka Tindung gold mine in Indonesia. The mining division of the Swedish tech company will install systems in phases for fleet management, operator alertness, blast monitoring, and enterprise analytics at the mine.

The Toka Tindung mine is located 35km north-east of Manado in North Sulawesi and operated by subsidiaries of the company PT Archi Indonesia. The mine started production in 2011 and over the past three years, the mine produced more than eight tonnes of gold a year.

Hexagon’s Indonesian team will implement the work under the contract which will be carried out between now and October this year.

Archi Indonesia is in the process of increasing the mine’s production capacity and according to media Mining Technology, Shane Boak Hexagon Mining division business manager and sales general manager said that Hexagon looks forward to building their relationship with PT Archi Indonesia as it further develops the potential of Toka Tindung.

“Like PT Archi, Hexagon firmly believes in safety and efficiency, which makes this partnership all the more exciting.” Shane Boak said.