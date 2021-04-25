Norwegian Business Association Singapore and Telenor to host Constitution Day lunch

Norwegian Business Association Singapore and Telenor invite members to join a Constitution Day lunch on May 17.

More about the event:

“Norwegian Business Association Singapore and Telenor have the pleasure of inviting you for lunch on our Constitution Day, 17th May. For this special occasion, your partner is also warmly welcome.

The lunch will be hosted Monday 17th May at 12.30 PM in eight different restaurants in the Central Business District. NBAS will be doing the table setting and you will be allocated to a restaurant in groups of eight. If you have attended a previous lunch, we will place you at a table with someone different, to make sure you meet new acquaintances.

A big thanks to Telenor who is supporting the lunch. Due to their support, we can invite you to dine with us for SGD 50 per person.

We have 60 spots available for lunch and will have a limit of a max of 3 persons from each company.

Find more information and register here