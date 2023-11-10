Swedish company of innovation Hexagon AB plans to continue increasing investment in China

Hexagon AB, the Swedish multinational corporation for metrology and geo-analytics, planned to continue increasing its investment in the Chinese market, said Aime Alexandre, the firm’s vice-president for global marketing and communications during the Sixth edition of ongoing China International Import Expo held in Shanghai.

“The company will work with local governments to build dual-intelligence empowerment centers in more Chinese cities to drive the development of the local industrial chain,” said Alexandre.

“At the same time, we have set up Sixth Sense, an open innovation platform to help incubate a large number of high-tech Chinese companies such as Beijing-based Huixin Quanzhi Gongye Hulian keji Co Ltd and Haiyuan Liheng (Qingdao) Medical Instrument Co Ltd to reach more technical breakthroughs, “ added he.

China has become one of the most important markets in Heagon’s global strategy, according to China Daily. The company is currently focusing on smart manufacturing and smart city to serve more than 40,000 customers in twenty-nine industries in China such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare.

Source: China Daily