Thailand hosts foreign ministerial meeting on health promotion

Representatives from Norway, Indonesia, Brazil, France, Senegal, and South Africa participated in the meeting.

On September 26, Pinsuda Jayanama, Director-General of the Department of International Organizations, was designated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs to chair the foreign ministerial meeting of the Foreign Policy and Global Health Initiative.

The event, themed “Rethinking Health Promotion: A Transformative Path towards Improved and More Sustainable Well-being for All,” welcomed representatives from Norway, Indonesia, Brazil, France, Senegal, and South Africa.

The Thai delegation included Mr. Panumard Yarnwaidsakul, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, and Mr. Cherdchai Chaivaivid, Permanent Representative of Thailand to the UN.

Jayanama highlighted health promotion as a key strategy for raising health awareness.

In her remarks, Jayanama highlighted health promotion as a key strategy for raising health awareness and reducing the burden on health systems. She stressed the importance of collaboration among stakeholders and public-private partnerships in advancing health innovation and services.

Founded in 2006, the Foreign Policy and Global Health Initiative aims to enhance health diplomacy and submits an annual resolution to the UN General Assembly. Thailand’s participation reflects its commitment to promoting global health cooperation and public health progress.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thailand

