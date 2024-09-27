Norbreeze Group, a Singapore-based company, has appointed Danish Stig Maasbøl as its new chairman, effective August 2024. Maasbøl brings over 30 years of leadership experience, as he currently serves as the CEO of Scancom International A/S. Moreover, he succeeds Anders Peter Juel Sauerberg, who will continue to serve on the board as group CEO.

In a press release, Norbreeze stated that Maasbøl’s extensive experience in Southeast Asian markets will be vital for the company. Specifically, the company looks to expand its influence in the region. Additionally, Maasbøl’s leadership will be instrumental in identifying new opportunities for growth in this rapidly evolving market.

Commitment to quality and innovation

“We are thrilled to welcome Stig as our new chairman,” says Anders Peter Juel Sauerberg. “His expertise aligns perfectly with our goal of introducing Danish quality and innovation to the vibrant Southeast Asian market.”

Furthermore, Stig Maasbøl expressed excitement about taking on the role. “I am honored to lead Norbreeze Group at this pivotal moment. Our commitment to excellence and sustainability fits well with the growing demand for high-quality lifestyle products in Asia. Together, we will enhance our presence in the region and continue to uphold the principles of Danish design and craftsmanship.”

Company background and future aspirations

Founded in 2004, Norbreeze Group specializes in marketing global lifestyle brands. These include being the exclusive distributor for Pandora in Indochina and promoting Danish craftsmanship through August Berg watches. In recent years, the company has successfully expanded its retail footprint. It has launched multiple new stores and forged strategic partnerships across Asia. With over 30 stores and more than 300 retail outlets, Norbreeze Group continues to elevate its presence in the Southeast Asian market.

Looking ahead, Norbreeze Group aims to leverage Stig Maasbøl’s leadership to penetrate new markets and innovate its product offerings. Thus, the company seeks sustained growth and relevance in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Stig Maasbøl appointed chairman