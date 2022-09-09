Danish Ambassador attends the signature of Thai-Nordic Countries Innovation Unit

The Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard attended the signing ceremony and launch of the Thai-Nordic Countries Innovation Unit (TNIU) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand on 7 September 2022.

At the ceremony, David Schjerlund, director for Export, Innovation and Global Public Affairs at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the significant potential for future Thai-Nordic cooperation within food, life science, energy, and bio circular economies.

TNIU’s purpose is to promote cooperation on sustainable development and innovation between Thailand and the Nordic Countries.