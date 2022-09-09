Community news

Danish Ambassador attends the signature of Thai-Nordic Countries Innovation Unit

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo from the Danish Embassy in Bangkok Facebook Page.

The Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard attended the signing ceremony and launch of the Thai-Nordic Countries Innovation Unit (TNIU) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand on 7 September 2022.

At the ceremony, David Schjerlund, director for Export, Innovation and Global Public Affairs at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the significant potential for future Thai-Nordic cooperation within food, life science, energy, and bio circular economies.

TNIU’s purpose is to promote cooperation on sustainable development and innovation between Thailand and the Nordic Countries.

Related posts:

DTCC Christmas Lunch has been postponed B&O Play launched in Bangkok Ambassador Thorgaard attended the Jacob Jensen Design and KMUTT Collaboration Announcement reception Denmark’s Ambassador Jon Thorgaard visited the Ministry of Transport in Bangkok

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.