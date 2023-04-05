Thailand to continue investment in Eastern Economic Corridor as election approaches

Thailand’s government official said that the five-year investment 2.2 trillion baht ($64.31 billion) in its industrial east, Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), should not be affected by a change in government after a general election in upcoming May.

According to Reuters, newly appointed EEC Chief Chula Sukmanop said that “the EEC is a law. If you want to throw it away, you need to make another law to do it.”

“If scrapped, people in the region would not accept that,” he added.

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) includes investments such as electric vehicles and medical technology. It covers three provinces east of the capital Bangkok.

It is the government’s efforts to boost growth and encourage investment from 2023 to 2027, particularly in high-tech industries in the country to benefit all.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-continue-investment-industrial-east-election-approaches-2023-04-04/