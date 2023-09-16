General news / Sweden / Vietnam

Swedish businesses eyes investing more in Vietnam

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Swedish companies are looking forward to investing more in Vietnam, according to a business climate survey by Business Sweden and the Swedish Embassy in Vietnam.

The survey showed that out of the thirty-six Swedish companies interviewed, 44 percent of the firms which are planning to increase their investment in the country.

One of the reasons behind this movement is the free trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and Vietnam that benefits both parties,

Although, approximately 17 percent of Swedish companies participating in the survey from the consumer segment are planning to leave the market, according to the Vietnam Net.

In the first five half of 2023, the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed statistics that Swedish investment has put in Vietnam nearly $168 million including five newly registered projects worth $154.6 million.

Source: https://vietnamnet.vn/en/vietnam-business-news-september-15-2023-2190011.html

Related posts:

Swedish embassy and Business Sweden held a meeting with Swedish Business in Ho Chi Minh City SwedCham Hong Kong co-hosted popular fashion webinar Swedish groups pioneer innovation in Vietnam Thailand expects more space & digital technology investments from international investors

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *