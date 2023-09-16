Swedish businesses eyes investing more in Vietnam

Swedish companies are looking forward to investing more in Vietnam, according to a business climate survey by Business Sweden and the Swedish Embassy in Vietnam.

The survey showed that out of the thirty-six Swedish companies interviewed, 44 percent of the firms which are planning to increase their investment in the country.

One of the reasons behind this movement is the free trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and Vietnam that benefits both parties,

Although, approximately 17 percent of Swedish companies participating in the survey from the consumer segment are planning to leave the market, according to the Vietnam Net.

In the first five half of 2023, the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed statistics that Swedish investment has put in Vietnam nearly $168 million including five newly registered projects worth $154.6 million.

Source: https://vietnamnet.vn/en/vietnam-business-news-september-15-2023-2190011.html