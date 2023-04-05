Vietnam pledges to joint actions in managing bombs and mines left over from the war

Vietnam pledges to join hands in managing consequences of bombs and mines left over from the war during a debate session on the occasion of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action on 4 April 2023 in New York, the United States.

Maj. Gen. Tran Trung Hoa, Director General of the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC) said that Vietnam is among the countries most affected by unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Therefore, the country will continue improving the system and vital development of its standards regulations to be in accordance with international standards in addressing the UXO consequences.

According to Vietnam Plus, foreign countries like the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the UK, Norway, Germany and Australia, as well as UN bodies and foreign non-governmental organizations have funded many projects on the settlement of UXO consequences to support Vietnam.

In addition, the VNMAC Director General will also discuss more cooperation activities with other international departments to overcome UXO consequences in Vietnam in the coming time.

