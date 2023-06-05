China / General news

19 killed following landslide in southwest China

19 people have been killed following a landslide in southwestern China’s Sichuan province on Sunday, June 4.

The landslide tore through a mining company’s worker residence at 6am local time, at a state-owned forestry station in Jinkouhe, the local government said in an online statement.

Authorities mobilized more than 180 people to help find those buried under the wreckage, according to the statement. Those killed were all apparently workers with the Jinkaiyuan mining company, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The site is in a mountainous region about 240 kilometers from the provincial capital of Chengdu.

With its humid, rainy climate, southwestern China is prone to landslides, especially in areas where there has been large-scale shifting of land due to farming, deforestation, engineering projects and mining operations.

Source: thestar.com

