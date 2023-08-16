At least 31 persons die in Myanmar jade mine landslide

A landslide in a jade mine in northern Kachin’s Hpakant township of Myanmar has killed at least thirty-one persons with eight people still missing.

“We found six more dead bodies this morning,” a rescue worker told AFP on Wednesday, 16 August 2023, noting that the search for the eight people are continuing.

Following heavy rain and floods on Sunday, 13 August 2023, a massive pile of earth about 150 to 180 meters (500-600 feet) high — left behind by mining excavations — was loosened by the intense rainfall and collapsed.

Citing the Thai PBS World, jade mining in Myanmar is lucrative due to high demand from neighboring China, but the unregulated industry is plagued with frequent worker deaths.

Source: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/death-toll-from-myanmar-jade-mine-landslide-hits-at-least-31/