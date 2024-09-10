Embassies in Hanoi warns citizens

The Norwegian, Danish and Finnish embassies in Hanoi have issued urgent warnings to their citizens following the devastation caused by Typhoon Yagi in Northern Vietnam. The embassies advised against traveling to the affected areas, highlighting the ongoing risks of landslides and floods, particularly in the mountainous regions.

The Norwegian and Danish Embassies emphasized that the aftermath of the storm continues to pose dangers, especially in areas where landslides could occur. They urge citizens to stay updated on local conditions and follow official instructions. The Finnish Embassy similarly warned of damaged roads and potential transport disruptions, advising travelers to monitor weather updates and keep their families informed about their safety.

Typhoon Yagi, which struck from September 6 to 8, resulted in significant destruction across Northern Vietnam, killing 64 people and damaging over 8,000 homes. The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued further warnings, predicting more rain in the region and increased landslide risks in 17 provinces.

The embassies stressed the importance of caution, urging citizens to prioritize their safety and avoid traveling to vulnerable areas during this critical period.