97,000 families displaced by landslides in Philippines

97,000 families have been displaced in the Philippines due to landslides and flooding in the southern region of Mindanao. Rescue operations have been difficult because of extreme weather and the health of the children is at risk, according to Save the Children.

The landslides have impacted more than 1,2 million people, and around 269,000 children. 54 people have died and 63 are still missing. In recent weeks, there has been an extreme amount of rain in the region, which has triggered floods and landslides.

The extreme rain can be partially attributed to El Niño, a natural weather phenomenon which causes varying sea temperatures, rainfall and atmospheric circulation in the Pacific Ocean.

Another factor in understanding the harsh weather conditions is climate change. Severe weather conditions and rising global temperatures as a consequence of global climate change is affecting the Philippines. Statically a Filipino child born in 2020 will live through 4,9 times more scorching heat waves, 2,3 times more floods, 1,2 times more droughts and 1,5 times more crop failures, than their grandparents or Filipinos born 60 years ago.

Source: Save the Children