According to a recent article published by local media The Thaiger, all foreigners living in Thailand are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Thailand plans to roll out a “massive vaccination plan” to vaccinate all people who are living in the country. The statement comes from Natapanu Nopakun, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and according to reports, he states that all people residing in Thailand, regardless of nationality, are eligible to receive the vaccine under the plan.

The announcement came during the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing on Friday 30 April where Natapanu Nopakun noted that more information regarding the vaccination plan for foreigners residing in Thailand will be released at a later date.

To reach herd immunity and reopen the Thai islands of Phuket and Koh Samui, Health officials in both places have already started a mass vaccination campaign. The Thaiger has spoken to an expat English teacher in Koh Samui who confirms that he has received both doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine this month. According to the teacher, his workplace helped him with the registration process and both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were free.