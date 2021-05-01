The 4th NIH-Asia Joint Info Session webinar date sets for 12 May

On 30 April 2021 the Nordic Innovation House Singapore invited to the 4th NIH-Asia Joint Info Session: Nordic tech companies ready to venture into Singapore, HongKong, or Tokyo and get to know about exciting events / programmes / activities in 2021, market opportunities and support you can get in each city!

• Date: 12 MAY 2021

• Time: 10:00 (CEST) / 16:00 (SG/HK) / 17:00 (JST)

Who are we?

The Nordic Innovation House is a community platform accelerating high-quality Nordic tech startups, scaleups and growth companies. Via our strong community and network, we connect Nordic companies into the right ecosystem stakeholders.

Nordic Innovation House is supported by Nordic Innovation, and we are a unique collaboration between the Nordic countries. We have a presence in SiliconValley, NewYork, Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo providing global network and framework tailored to serve the local ecosystem needs.

