BCPG and a Danish energy company closes exit deal

The Asian company BCPG has succesfully exited its total portfolio in Japan. The company did this with a Danish renewable energy player, while gaining over 10 bilion baht in profit for the second quarter.

The project which was solar power projects in Japan, has been made so the company can reinvest in other renewable projects. This is a part of the companies plan to rapidly expand.

The Danish company involved in the exit deal is the renewable energy company is called Obton.

Source: The Journalist Club