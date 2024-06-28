Business in Asia / Denmark / Energy / Thailand

BCPG and a Danish energy company closes exit deal

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The Asian company BCPG has succesfully exited its total portfolio in Japan. The company did this with a Danish renewable energy player, while gaining over 10 bilion baht in profit for the second quarter.

The project which was solar power projects in Japan, has been made so the company can reinvest in other renewable projects. This is a part of the companies plan to rapidly expand.

The Danish company involved in the exit deal is the renewable energy company is called Obton.

Source: The Journalist Club

 

Related posts:

EU agrees to aim for higher renewable energy targets Wooden wind turbines by Swedish firm “Modvion” helps reduce carbon emissions Largest Danish investors to invest $5 billion in Philippines offshore wind farms Vietnam continues drafting Just Energy Transition Partnership Resource Mobilization Plan

About Lærke Kobberup

Lærke Kobberup is a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *