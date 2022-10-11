Business in Asia / Energy / Norway / Philippines / Sustainability

Norway to support the Philippines in renewable energy development

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Norway is to support the Philippines in developing more renewable energy sources, for instance by exploring more opportunities on offshore wind and floating solar.

“Norway is a long-term partner of the Philippines. We are also looking to expand these strong ties into new industries, such as renewable energy, where Norwegian companies have a lot to offer,” Norwegian Ambassador-designate to the Philippines, Christian Halaas Lyster said.

As the Philippines aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix to 30 percent by 2030, Lyster added that Norway is ready to assist the country in any way needed.

Norwegian firms like Scatec, Ocean Sun, and BW have already played important roles in the Philippines’ clean energy sector.

In 2019, Scatec collaborated with Aboitiz Energy in installing their floating solar technology, “SN Aboitiz Power.” The technology used in the project was provided by Ocean Sun.

Plus, Oslo-based BW Group has partnered with First Gen Corp. in developing liquefied natural gas (LNG) capabilities for the Philippines.

Source: https://www.philstar.com/business/2022/10/11/2215680/norway-help-philippine-re-development

