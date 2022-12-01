Norway supports Thailand on future of energy

The Embassy of Norway in Bangkok in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy of Thailand, Norwegian Energy Partners (NORWEP), the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce, and Norway-Connect recently co-organized a seminar on Thailand’s Energy Future.

The seminar’s purpose is to tighten the relationship between the two countries and create opportunities for them to share their knowledge on the energy sector.

There were several discussions on renewable energy solutions as well as presentations related to Floating solar, Wind energy, Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS), and Hydrogen.

According to the Norwegian Embassy’s Facebook page, “Norway would like to contribute positively to Thailand’s energy development by raising awareness of Norwegian technologies and cost-effective solutions, particularly in the clean and sustainable energy,” writes the embassy.

Source: https://web.facebook.com/NorwayInBangkok/posts/pfbid0pzH7WARogqoNFddDQV6HK7SDEwbDjXADxcBXY8KNqyHAeN1AoYWZTcT18tbPmCuVl