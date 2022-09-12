SNAP continues to work on its battery energy storage system in the Philippines

SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP) is going forward with the plan to complete construction of its battery energy storage system (BESS) in Isabela, the Philippines by the first half of 2023, with commercial operations seen to commence in 2024.

SNAP is a joint venture between Norwegian firm Scatec and Aboitiz Power Corp. It announced the project last April.

SNAP Vice President and Chief Business Development officer Jason Soberano said that:

“The BESS project at SNAP’s Magat hydroelectric power plant in Ramon, Isabela has a capacity of 24 megawatts (MW) and 32 megawatt hours to be used primarily for ancillary services.”

“To clarify, the time between project completion and commercial operation is for commissioning, testing, and certification with the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP),” he added.

Also, Soberano mentioned potential risks and challenges as the Russia-Ukrain war, which is still ongoing and the upcoming recession of China could affect the project.

Source: https://www.philstar.com/business/2022/09/12/2208953/snap-targets-magat-bess-completion-h1/amp/