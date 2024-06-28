Chinese chip maker sues Danish consulting firm

One of China’s top flash memory chip makers, Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YM TC) has decided to file a lawsuit against the Danish consulting firm, Strand Consult, and its Senior Executive and Vice President and publisher on the platform ‘China Tech Threat’, Roslyn Layton.

They do so, as the claim that the Danish consulting firm and its Senior Executive has damaged the companies reputation by spreading a narrative on their microchips as being a potential national security threat.

This lawsuit was filed in early June in the Northern District court of California the stakes of publishing several false reports, which damaged its market reputation and business relations.

According to YMTC the China Tech Threat has been publishing this false statements about the company since September 2020. In 2022 they published a report titled ‘How Apple’s partnership with Chinese military chip maker YMTC threatens Amercian National Security’.

Source: South China Morning Post