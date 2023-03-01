Bombs explode close to Thailand-Myanmar border

A series of bombs exploded close to the Thailand-Myanmar border in the center of Myanmar’s Tachileik province in the middle of the night of Monday, 27 February 2023.

According to MGR Online, at least three people got injured but weren’t in serious conditions.

Thailand and Myanmar border security officials reported that there were five bomb explosions in three different areas.

One of the bombs occurred near the headquarters of Myanmar’s pro-junta Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP).

Even if the information of who was responsible for the incidents is currently under investigation, some people thought it to be the work of the People’s Defense Forces (PDF), a group which opposes the Myanmar military junta.

