Telenor ordered to shut down nationwide by Myanmar authorities

According to a recent statement from Norway-based Telenor Group, the telecommunications provider was ordered by the Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) to shut down services nationwide.

Telenor Group is a major telecommunications provider in Myanmar and stated on Saturday that the MoTC had directed all mobile operators to temporarily shut down the data network in Myanmar. Voice and SMS services remained open.

The statement from Telenor Group said that the MoTC cites legal basis in Myanmar’s Telecommunication Law in this directive to stop the circulation of fake news and for the stability of the nation and the interest of the public. Telenor Myanmar is a local company and therefore bound by local law and needs to handle this irregular and difficult situation.

The company stated that their employees on the ground safety is their first priority and viewed this order with deep concern. Telenor Group has emphasized to the authorities that access to telecom services should be maintained at all times, especially during times of conflict, to ensure people’s basic right to freedom of expression and access to information. Telenor Group deeply regrets the impact the shutdown has on the people in Myanmar