Join SweCham Company Visit event next week to learn more about men health

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (SweCham) will host the “SweCham Company Visit and Networking Event at BHB Hospital on 9 March 2023 from 4 PM to 6 PM (BKK Time).

The event will provide an opportunity for you to learn more about men’s health and the latest medical advancements in treating Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).

There will be a special health talk delivered by Dr. Suntchai Wirotsaengthong, an accomplished Urologist at M Centre, BNH Hospital on the topic of “A New Minimally Invasive Treatment for BPH.”

Also, all attendees will get to explore the hospital’s advanced facilities and network with others in the international business community.

For joining the event, the registration fee for TNCC members is 300 bahts and 600 bahts for non-members.

Please click here for more information and registration.