DABS Coffee Table Meeting: How Ørsted identifies risk areas related to migrant workers and their labor rights

Danish Business Association (DABS) presents its next Coffee Table Meeting “A Collaborative Effort for Worker Welfare in Singapore” on 9 February 2023.

Joel Frijhoff, Lead Sustainability Advisor and Programme Lead in the Global Sustainability Department at Ørsted, will provide insights on Ørsted’s efforts in identifying risk areas related to migrant workers and their labor rights and working conditions.

Such identifications require a broad collaboration in a Singaporean context which is why Ørsted is working together with European clients of Singaporean shipyards.

Joel has 10+ years of experience working on supply chain responsibility in multi-stakeholder settings with civil society and governments. He joined Ørsted in January 2020 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Spurred by the World Cup in Qatar last year, a discussion of the high risks of adverse impacts on labor rights such as wage security, safe working environment, working hours and poor housing facilities migrant workers face was brought forward.

Singapore is home to over 900.000 migrant workers playing an important role in the Singaporean economy and in the development of low- and middle-income of the home countries of these migrant workers.

